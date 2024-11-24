Lou Gramm Plotting Retirement in 2025: ‘That’s Gonna Be It’

Former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm is planning to retire in 2025.

During a conversation with Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk, the acclaimed frontman mapped out his timeline for wrapping up next year.

“I’m releasing a solo album in January, which I can’t wait for it to hit the airways,” Gramm noted. “I think I’m going to go [tour] until May or June of next year and then I’m going to go off the road. And that’s gonna be it for me.”

This isn’t the first time Gramm has hinted at retirement. In 2018, he said he played his final show, and earlier this year he claimed he would conclude his touring career before the end of 2024. Still, the rocker seemed earnest when discussing his post-performing plans with Trunk.

“I’ve got things that I’ve had to put aside because of touring,” Gramm explained, noting he wants to spend “a lot of time” with his seven-year-old daughter. He also has a hobby that’s been calling to him.

“I’m a classic and muscle car collector. I’ve got a small but awesome collection of cars. And I live in a place in Rochester, New York where you can’t drive them year round,” the singer explained. “It’s April through the end of October and then you’ve got to put them away some place. And April through October is when I’m usually on the road, so I don’t get to drive them before we go on the road, and by the time we come off, the snow’s flying.”

What Can Fans Expect From Lou Gramm’s New Album?

Elsewhere in the conversation with Trunk, Gramm gave details on his upcoming solo album.

“Half of my new album is brand new songs and the other half is songs that were great ideas but not finished enough to be on my earlier albums,” Gramm revealed.

“For the last two years I’ve been working on songs and listening back to my early solo albums,” he further explained. “I’ve got the master tapes and although there’s 10 songs on the album, we usually write 13 songs and we pick the best 10 or the 10 that are finished and put them on the album. Well, I’ve gone back and looked at the other 3 songs that weren’t finished. And a lot of them are great ideas, there just wasn’t time to finish them. So I hear some of these ideas that I think could be great songs, and I finished them.”