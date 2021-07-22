Live Nation’s $20 Ticket Sale – Kiss, Doobie Brothers + Many More

After a long year without any live shows, rock's biggest names are finally returning to the concert stage.

To help celebrate their return, Live Nation is offering $20 "All-In" tickets for nearly 1,000 shows featuring dozens of artists including Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Doobie Brothers, Alice Cooper and many more.

These discounted tickets will be available for only a limited time, while supplies last starting on July 28 at 12PM ET.

An exclusive T-Mobile/Sprint presale will start one day earlier on July 27 at 12PM ET, allowing music fans to snag tickets a full 24 hours in advance of the general public on-sale date through "T-Mobile Tuesdays." For more presale information, visit the mobile carrier's website.

View the list of participating artists below, which includes a number of high-profile rock and metal stars, as well as others from the worlds of pop, country R&B, hip-hop, Latin and more.

To score your $20 "All-In" tickets, visit ReturntoLive.LiveNation.com.

Participating Artists — Live Nation $20 'All-In' Concert Ticket Sale

311

3 Doors Down

Alanis Morissette

Alice Cooper

Brad Paisley

Brett Eldredge

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Coheed and Cambria

Dierks Bentley

Florida Georgia Line

Hall & Oates

Jason Aldean

Jonas Brothers

Judas Priest

Kings of Leon

Kiss

Korn

Lady A

Lil Baby

Lindsey Stirling

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Maroon 5

Megadeth

NF

Pitbull

Primus

Rise Against

Rod Wave

Slipknot

The Black Crowes

The Doobie Brothers

Thomas Rhett

Trippie Redd

Zac Brown Band