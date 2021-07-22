Live Nation’s $20 Ticket Sale – Kiss, Doobie Brothers + Many More
After a long year without any live shows, rock's biggest names are finally returning to the concert stage.
To help celebrate their return, Live Nation is offering $20 "All-In" tickets for nearly 1,000 shows featuring dozens of artists including Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Doobie Brothers, Alice Cooper and many more.
These discounted tickets will be available for only a limited time, while supplies last starting on July 28 at 12PM ET.
An exclusive T-Mobile/Sprint presale will start one day earlier on July 27 at 12PM ET, allowing music fans to snag tickets a full 24 hours in advance of the general public on-sale date through "T-Mobile Tuesdays." For more presale information, visit the mobile carrier's website.
View the list of participating artists below, which includes a number of high-profile rock and metal stars, as well as others from the worlds of pop, country R&B, hip-hop, Latin and more.
To score your $20 "All-In" tickets, visit ReturntoLive.LiveNation.com.
Participating Artists — Live Nation $20 'All-In' Concert Ticket Sale
311
3 Doors Down
Alanis Morissette
Alice Cooper
Brad Paisley
Brett Eldredge
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Coheed and Cambria
Dierks Bentley
Florida Georgia Line
Hall & Oates
Jason Aldean
Jonas Brothers
Judas Priest
Kings of Leon
Kiss
Korn
Lady A
Lil Baby
Lindsey Stirling
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Maroon 5
Megadeth
NF
Pitbull
Primus
Rise Against
Rod Wave
Slipknot
The Black Crowes
The Doobie Brothers
Thomas Rhett
Trippie Redd
Zac Brown Band