See Nixon Watches’ Eye-Catching Rolling Stones Collaboration

Nixon has announced the second installment of their collaboration with the Rolling Stones, unveiling new watches and accessories adorned with the band’s iconic artwork.

Check them out here.

Six wristwatches highlight the newly revealed products, each offering a distinctly unique design. The Sentry Stainless Steel offers a sleek design, with silver and black artwork inspired by the Stones’ 1981 LP Tattoo You.

The Sentry Leather and Thalia each opt to “Paint It Black.” Both watches feature black stainless steel faces with the Stones’ famous tongue logo at 12 o’clock mark. These designs are coupled with black leather bands with red stitching.

Three different versions of the Time Teller are also available. The original boasts six different versions of the Rolling Stones’ tongue logo, with a blood-red second hand set upon its all black design. Meanwhile, the Time Teller Acetate takes things in a different direction, setting a gold version of the tongue logo on the watch face, with a band and case made of plant-based composites. The Time Teller OPP adds another unique option, with a black case and watch face, featuring the red tongue logo, combined with animal print designs on the band.

In addition to the watches, Nixon unveiled Rolling Stones replacement bands, the Sentry Wall Clock, Strapback Hat and Beanie.

All of these limited-edition items are available for purchase here, with prices ranging from $40 to $325.

Nixon and the Rolling Stones originally announced their collaboration earlier this year. The collection, produced in partnership with Bravado, brings together one of the most iconic bands in rock with one of the premier watch and accessory brands. The collection’s first installment was announced in August, coinciding with the band’s 60th anniversary.