Win a Tom Petty ‘Live at the Fillmore’ Vinyl Box Set

In January 1997, Petty and the band settled into the Fillmore, eager to let loose and give audiences a good time. The string of performances (six of which were recorded) saw Petty playing his hits but also a wide array of cover songs by acts like the Rolling Stones, the Who, Little Richard, JJ Cale, Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead and countless more. There were also guest appearances by the likes of Roger McGuinn and John Lee Hooker. (A complete track listing can be viewed here.)

"We all feel this might be the high point of our time together as a group," Petty said at one of the shows. "It's going to be hard to get us off this stage tonight."

"Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life," guitarist Mike Campbell said in an earlier press release. "The band was on fire and we changed the set list every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual [and] we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration."