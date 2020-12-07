Lindsey Buckingham Looks Past ‘Very Difficult Year’ on Livestream

Lindsey Buckingham made poignant remarks during a Saturday night solo livestream show from his home studio that encapsulated a difficult period for everyone.

“Well, this is a song that has been around for a very long time.” the longtime former Fleetwood Mac member said while introducing “Never Going Back Again” from 1977's Rumours. “It's one of many that has gone through some changes on stage, and the context of what it means has changed as well: As we evolve as people, as we experience different things. Sometimes, the same lyrics can take on whole new contexts.

“Suffice it to say,” Buckingham continued, “we had a difficult year with all that's gone on — some might say a difficult four years. I think that from my personal experiences of the last few years — my separation from Fleetwood Mac, having a bypass after that, and then, of course, the pandemic — it's been a series of events that I didn't see coming, and certainly we've all have had to deal with these things in our own way. All I can say is that I truly believe that what's coming in the next few years is going to make total sense out of what has been, and it's going to be very healing for all of us.”

The livestream show was Buckingham's first public performance since he underwent open-heart surgery in 2019. He was scheduled to go on tour this year before COVID-19 altered those plans.

A seated Buckingham played a nearly one-hour set of his solo and Fleetwood Mac songs, surrounded by a mixing desk and other gear in his studio. He alternated between acoustic and electric guitars, kicking off the intimate show with “Bleed to Love Her,” which first appeared as a live take on Fleetwood Mac's The Dance and then later on their Say You Will studio album.

He followed with “Trouble” and “Shut Us Down” from his solo albums Law and Order and Under the Skin, respectively. At one point, Buckingham was just more than halfway into his slow-burning performance of “Go Insane” when a technical glitch unfortunately interrupted the stream. He acknowledged the issue after the broadcast resumed.

Buckingham also unearthed “Stephanie,” a very deep cut from Buckingham Nicks, his 1973 pre-Fleetwood Mac collaboration with Stevie Nicks. “This is an instrumental I had written,” he said before playing the song. “I remember I asked Stevie, 'What do you think we ought to call it?' 'Why don't you call it "Stephanie"?' That's Stevie for you,” Buckingham added with a laugh.

Despite recent health issues, Buckingham's voice and shimmering guitar playing were in fine form throughout the set. As always, “Big Love” and “I'm So Afraid” remain mesmerizing highlights of his live performances. He ended the livestream with a rip-roaring version of “Go Your Own Way,” then thanked fans while hinting at future plans.

“This is great. I loved doing it," Buckingham said. "I'm looking forward to seeing all of you down the road a bit, maybe end of the summer. Be well, be safe, and we'll see you soon.”

'At Home With Lindsey Buckingham' Set List

"Bleed to Love Her"

"Trouble"

"Shut Us Down"

"Never Going Back Again"

"Go Insane"

"Big Love"

"Stephanie"

"I'm So Afraid"

"Go Your Own Way"

Ranking Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums