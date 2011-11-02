Led Zeppelin Inspired Ladder Creates Safer Stairway to… Household Repairs

Ever thought about climbing a 'Stairway to Heaven' while searching for highly placed objects in your home? Finally, now is your chance. Inspired by Led Zeppelin's iconic logo, a student at the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design has designed an innovative new ladder with jagged contours.

Appropriately titled the "Led Zeppelin," the ladder's design means that normally high-risk activities such as working in corners (perhaps while getting one's Led out from off the top shelf?) are now safe and effectively handled. Often times users took tumbles from using inferior products to accomplish such tasks, but not with the Zeppelin ladder.

But wait, there's more!

We'd also like to point out, as this article asserts, that the Zeppelin ladder's unique design means it won't rock if you place it in a corner. How much would you pay NOW? Wait, don't answer yet, we still have several more bad jokes to cram into this story.

OK, no, actually we're done. Want to find out more about the Led Zeppelin ladder? Read all the details here, or watch a demonstration of this wondrous marvel of modern science in action below.