Kris Kristofferson Dies: Rockers React

Kris Kristofferson, the hugely successful singer, songwriter, actor and political activist, died Saturday, Sept. 28, at the age of 88.

As news of his passing became public, fellow musicians took to social media to pay their respects. Those sharing tributes spanned the gamut of entertainment, including rockers, country stars and Hollywood’s elite -- appropriate considering how wide and varied Kristofferson’s career was.

“Hey now old friend,” Sammy Hagar wrote to Facebook, his words accompanying a picture of him and Kristofferson together on a boat. “I hope the fishin's good where you're going. We're all gonna miss you.”

Meanwhile, Tom Morello saluted Kristofferson's social activism by quoting his own words: “I was in Nicaragua with the Sandinistas. I’ve argued for Leonard Peltier, Mumia Abu-Jamal, the United Farm Workers. I’ve been a radical for a long time. I guess it’s too bad. I’d be more marketable as a right-wing redneck. But I got into this to tell the truth as I saw it.” The Rage Against the Machine guitarist then added a message of his own, writing, “Rest in peace singer, songwriter, veteran, working class hero.”

READ MORE: In Memoriam: 2024 Deaths

Guitarist Joe Bonamassa praised Kristofferson as a "true giant," while the Kinks' Dave Davies described him as "a very talented and unusual man." Journey's Neal Schon shared news of the musicians' death with a message that said "God Bless," while singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge published a picture of herself alongside Kristofferson, with a caption which read: “Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart. Journey well, my friend.”

Elsewhere, Dolly Parton, with whom Kristofferson collaborated on numerous occasions, shared a heartfelt message via Instagram. "What a great loss, what a great writer, what a great actor, what a great friend," the beloved icon wrote. "I will always love you."

Jamie Lee Curits chose to highlight a pair of her favorite Kristofferson memories via Facebook. "If you haven't watched the Joni Mitchell 75th birthday celebration where Brandi Carlile and Kris Kristofferson sang 'A Case of You' I urge you to do so today in honor of his memory," the Academy Award-winning actress wrote. "Also remember, he was the one who hugged Sinead O'Connor when she came off stage after being booed. He was a great artist."

These tributes and more can be found below.