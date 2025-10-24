Hear Kiss Go Country on Previously Unreleased Song ‘Mistake’

A long-lost Kiss song named "Mistake" has just been released by the band as part of their new Dressed to Kill box set.

The Paul Stanley-penned number - which you can hear below - finds the band making a surprising and pleasant detour into country and western music, complete with an upbeat ending instrumental hoedown.

"Mistake" is one of two previously unreleased studio tracks on the new box set, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band's third album with a disc full of alternate takes and two complete, unedited 1975 concerts from the same tour that resulted in the band's career-making Alive! album.

The other is the yet another (and presumably the earliest) version of Gene Simmons' song "Burning Up With Fever," which also appeared in demo form on the recent expanded box set for 1976's Destroyer and was finally officially released on Simmons' 1978 solo album.

Read More: Kiss, 'Hotter Than Hell' - Retro Album Review

The Dressed to Kill 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe box set is available now on major streaming services, with CD and vinyl editions available for pre-order on the official Kiss website.

Kiss will perform two "unmasked" shows at next month's Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event. It will be the first time the band played together since their farewell tour ended in 2023, and their first public appearance since the Oct. 16 death of founding lead guitarist Ace Frehley.

Hear Kiss Perform 'Mistake'

Watch Paul Stanley Perform 'Mistake' on Kiss Kruise V

Hear Kiss Perform 'Burning Up With Fever'