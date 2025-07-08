Kiss Adds Second Live Show, Ratt Duo to Revamped Vegas Weekend

As Paul Stanley promised last month, Kiss has given their upcoming Las Vegas weekend a major revamp, adding a second performance from the band and much more.

Originally named Kiss Army Storms Vegas, the event has been re-branded as Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas. The artist lineup and activities schedule has been upgraded to match those of the band's popular annual cruises.

"The cool thing is, you don't need a ship. We've got everything that you get on a Kiss Kruise. We've got other bands playing. We're doing a full set... we'll be playing all the songs you wanna hear," Stanley said in a video announcing the new plans.

In addition to their previously announced unmasked electric concert, Kiss stars Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer will also perform an acoustic set. These will be the band's first shows since the December 2023 end of their farewell tour. (Longtime drummer Eric Singer has so far not been confirmed as a participant.)

Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini of Ratt will bring their recent reunion tour to the event. Quiet Riot is also now on board, joining a lineup that already included former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, Black 'N Blue and more.

The three-day weekend, taking place Nov. 14-16 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, will also include panels and Q&A sessions with the band, manager Doc McGhee, three-time Kiss album producer Bob Ezrin and more. You can get complete information and reserve your rooms at the event's official website.

Watch Kiss Announce Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas