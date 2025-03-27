Kiss Reveals Details of First Live Performance Since Final Tour

Kiss have confirmed that they will perform live together for the first time in nearly two years at the Kiss Army Storms Vegas event this November.

The three-day convention, which takes place Nov. 14 through 16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, will be highlighted by what the band's press release labels "a live 'unmasked' performance by Kiss." This is explained in further detail as an electric set featuring Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and unspecified special guests.

The event celebrates the 50th anniversary of their formation of the Kiss Army fan club, and the 30th anniversary of the first Kiss fan convention.

Former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick will also perform at the three-day convention, which will also feature sets from Kiss tribute bands, Q&A sessions with the band members, interactive activities and other exclusive experiences.

On March 22 an e-mail went out to the band's fans, declaring that the event would feature "the first time Kiss has performed together since retiring from touring in December 2023."

Kiss concluded their 250-show End of the Road world tour on Dec. 2 at New York's Madison Square Garden. But band founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were always clear that special one-off shows would be possible in the future. "Kiss is so far from over, although Kiss as we know it is done," Stanley told the Daily Times.

Kiss Army VIP members (a $50 yearly subscription) will get first access to tickets to the three-day Kiss Army Storms Vegas event via a March 28th pre-sale. Packages range from $999 to $4909 per person and include an escalating assortment of merchandise, concert seating and soundcheck access. Tickets go on sale to the public on April 7.