All-Star King Crimson Tribute Band’s LA Show Will Be Livestreamed
Adrian Belew's supergroup King Crimson tribute band Beat will livestream their Nov. 10 concert in Los Angeles. Many of their remaining shows have limited seats available, with multiple sellouts.
The focus is on King Crimson material from the '80s, when Belew joined the band with Tony Levin. Their collaborations with guitarist Steve Vai and drummer Danny Carey of Tool only began after Belew asked for the blessing of Crimson stalwart Robert Fripp.
Beat's concert at the United Theater on Broadway in LA will be streamed through VEEPS beginning at 11PM ET (8PM PT) on Nov. 10. The $24.99 ticket price gives viewers on-demand access for seven days.
READ MORE: How King Crimson Was Reborn on 'Discipline'
They kicked off this tour in September, with dates continuing in December. A complete list of Beat's remaining dates and cities is below. Other key stops include Cincinnati, Seattle, Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, New York City and St. Louis, among others.
Fripp, Belew, Levin and drummer Bill Bruford released a trio of King Crimson albums in the '80s, including 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1983's Three of a Perfect Pair. The Los Angeles livestream will be mixed by Bob Clearmountain, who has served in the same role for countless classic rock sessions – as well as livestream tributes in 2022 for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Remaining 2025 Beat Tour Dates
10/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre (Sold out)
10/27 – Royal Oak, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre #
10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (Sold out)
10/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
11/1 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center #
11/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/3 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
11/4 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre #
11/6 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre #
11/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels
11/9 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts #
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ United Theater on Broadway #
11/18 _ Thousand Oaks, CA @ BofA PAC
11/20 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
11/21 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
11/22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
11/23 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #
11/30 – Hammond, IN @ Venue at Horseshoe
12/2 – Buffalo, NY @ UB Center For The Arts
12/3 – Hartford, CT @ Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell Center
12/4 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center
12/6 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
12/7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom
12/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/10 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
12/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
12/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion
12/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
12/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
12/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
12/18 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
# - Limited availability remaining
