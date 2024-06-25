Belew, Levin, Vai and Carey Expand King Crimson BEAT Tour
Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Steve Vai and Danny Carey have expanded their upcoming BEAT tour, adding 21 new dates to the '80s King Crimson-focused trek.
The new string of dates begins on Nov. 18 in Thousand Oaks, California, and concludes on Dec. 18 in Highland, California. The expansion brings the trek up to 65 dates in total, with several shows already sold out.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Details on the Upcoming BEAT Tour
The highly anticipated BEAT tour will focus on three King Crimson albums: 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1984's Three of a Perfect Pair. The first of those albums marked Belew's debut with the band, and the guitarist expressed his enthusiasm for that era in a statement.
"The 1981 through 1984 King Crimson created a music all its own," Belew said. "Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we're going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!"
BEAT 2024 Tour - New Dates
11/18 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ B of A PAC
11/20 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
11/21 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
11/22 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
11/23 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
11/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
11/26 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/30 - Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe
12/02 - Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts
12/03 - Hartford, CT @ Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell Center
12/04 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center
12/06 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
12/07 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom
12/08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/10 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
12/11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
12/13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
12/14 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
12/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
12/17 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
12/18 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
Previously Announced Shows
9/12 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
9/13 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
9/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway
9/15 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
9/17 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts
9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
9/20 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
9/21 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Centre
9/22 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
9/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
9/26 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker
9/27 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
9/28 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
9/29 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
10/01 - Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
10/02 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre of Durham
10/04 -Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/05 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/06 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
10/08 - Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center
10/09 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center
10/11 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre
10/12 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
10/14 - Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohen Auditorium
10/15 - Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick
10/17 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Maisonneuve
10/18 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/19 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
10/21 - Albany, NY @ The Egg
10/22 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
10/23 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
10/25 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10/26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
10/27 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
11/01 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
11/02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
11/03 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
11/04 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
11/06 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/08 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
