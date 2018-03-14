King Crimson Announce ‘Live in Vienna 2016′ Album

King Crimson have announced the release of a three-disc concert album, Live in Vienna 2016, on April 6.

It was recorded in Austria on Dec. 1 of that year and comes with a 16-page booklet by Robert Fripp’s long-standing colleague David Singleton.

Live in Vienna 2016 was previously available as part of a box set in Japan only. You can see the full track listing for the album below.

The first two discs contain the complete first and second sets of the show, while the third carries encores and pieces created from improvisations performed during the evening. The 2016 lineup featured Fripp along with Jakko Jakszyk, Mel Collins, Tony Levin, Gavin Harrison, Pat Mastelotto and Jeremy Stacey.

“We started this current project in 2013, with the first tour in 2014, every tour we add two or three pieces -- sometimes they're brand new compositions, something Robert's written, something I've written with Robert, but also we go into the back catalog," singer Jakszyk told UCR recently. "So we've now amassed four hours’ worth of repertoire that we've got under our belt. Some stuff comes and goes, some stuff we rehearsed and played last year and we're not currently playing it, but it might just turn up. Robert's quite fond of dropping things in when you least expect it.”

King Crimson begin a new tour on June 13 in Poland, with dates scheduled through Nov. 16 in France.

King Crimson, 'Live In Vienna 2016' Track Listing

Disc One - First Set

1. Walk On: Soundscapes: “Monk Morph Music Of The Chamber”

2. “Hell Hounds of Krim”

3. “Pictures of a City”

4. “Dawn Song”

5. “Suitable Grounds for The Blues”

6. “VROOOM”

7. “The Construkction of Light”

8. “The Court of the Crimson King”

9. “The Letters”

10. “Sailors’ Tale”

11. “Interlude”

12. “Radical Action II”

13. “Level Five”

Disc Two - Second Set

1. “Fairy Dust Of The Drumsons”

2. “Peace: An End”

3. “Cirkus”

4. “Indiscipline”

5. “Epitaph”

6. “Easy Money”

7. “Devil Dogs of Tessellation Row”

8. “Red”

9. “Meltdown”

10. “Larks' Tongues in Aspic Part Two”

11. “Starless”

Disc Three: Encores and Expansions

1. “Heroes”

2. “Fracture”

3. “21st Century Schizoid Man”

4. “Schoenberg Softened His Hat”

5. “Ahriman's Ceaseless Corruptions”

6. “Spenta's Counter Claim”