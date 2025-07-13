King Crimson fans have been warned not to assume a new album is on the way after singer and guitarist Jakko Jakszyk reported that recording sessions had taken place.

In an interview mainly about his solo album Son of Glen, Jakszyk revealed that the most recent incarnation of Robert Fripp’s band – which was thought by many to have ended operations in 2021 – had been at work “piecemeal” in the studio.

He said: “When that will come out and what format or how – that’s beyond my brief...I’ve been recording that with a view to it coming out in some format at some point. But who knows when?”

In response, Crimson manager David Singleton released a statement titled “New Album Rumors,” saying: “Addressing the idea of some form of studio recording by the last incarnation of King Crimson, [late drummer] Bill Rieflin posed the excellent question, ‘Why make a studio album? There are excellent live recordings of all the songs out there already.’”

Singleton continued: “One possible answer would be an album the very sound of which no-one has ever heard before. A sound driven by the three drummers. And those drummers have now recorded studio versions of their parts – separately, so that there is perfect separation.”

Expecting New King Crimson Album Is ‘Somewhat Premature’

Seeking to calm speculation, he added: “So there is the seed of a new recording. Whether it is an album, whether it sees the light of day, whether it is something else is unknown. As is the outcome of any creative process.

“So yes, recordings have taken place. Getting excited about the possibility of a new album, as has apparently been happening, is somewhat premature. Carts before horses.”

Jakszyk had reported that the most recent Crimson lineup – also featuring Tony Levin, Mel Collins, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Reiflin’s replacement Jeremy Stacey – were all involved in the project, and they’d been recording material written since the band’s return in 2013.