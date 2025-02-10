Kid Rock Storms Off Stage After Crowd Doesn’t Clap: ‘F— Y’all’

Kid Rock stormed off stage during a Saturday performance at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville bar after scolding the audience for not clapping. You can watch his outburst below.

Rock made a guest appearance at JBJ's Nashville, where Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan was hosting his birthday party. The "Bawitdaba" singer took the stage for a shambolic cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary," struggling to find the right key and mumbling the lyrics as the backup singers did the heavy lifting, before he ultimately halted the song to lambast the audience.

"No, fuck them. Fuck them. Hey, hey, stop, stop. If you ain't gonna clap, we ain't gonna sing. That's how it's gonna work," Rock said. The crowd obliged him and began clapping, to which Rock instructed, "Don't get too fast."

READ MORE: Kid Rock Sometimes Tells Himself to 'Shut the F--- Up'

The band made it through another minute — with several audience members still clapping, mind you — before Rock decided he'd had enough. "You know what, fuck y'all. You ain't gonna clap, I'm going," he said before walking past a bemused Bryan and off stage. His unceremonious exit was met with a combination of applause and boos.

Only God knows why Rock couldn't get a suitable reaction out of the JBJ's Nashville crowd. Yet he should know better than anybody that every audience member is born free and can exercise their right to clap as they see fit.

Perhaps Rock will have better luck working a crowd on his Rock the Country traveling roadshow, which runs from April through July. Hopefully he doesn't harbor this resentment all summer long.