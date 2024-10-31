Kevin Cronin Announces First Post-REO Speedwagon Solo Show

Kevin Cronin has announced his first solo show of 2025, which will notably take place following REO Speedwagon’s retirement from touring.

The concert, titled “The Songs of REO Speedwagon,” will take place on Jan. 25 at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. It will feature Cronin performing a set full of “unforgettable hits” from throughout the band's career.

In a message to fans, Cronin suggested that solo performances will be part of “exciting adventures” in 2025.

“During the late 70s and through the 1980s, Alan Gratzer, Neal Doughty, Bruce Hall, the late great Gary Richrath, and I all formed what our loyal REO Speedwagon fans have come to call the Classic REO Line-up,” the rocker wrote on social media. “These current bumps in the road cannot alter our legacy, take away any of what we accomplished together, or change what that music means to our fans.”

“As I go full speed ahead into the REO shows for the next couple of months, and exciting adventures in the new year, I know I have much more music to make, many more songs to sing… and who knows what else the future may bring,” Cronin continued. “Meanwhile, I will continue to do my part in making sure Gary's songs live on forever. And as the rest of us head off down our own separate paths, I wish everyone only the best in their future adventures and endeavors.”

Why Is REO Speewagon Done Touring?

In September, REO Speedwagon announced they would cease touring at the end of 2024 due to "irreconcilable differences" between Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall. The issues reportedly cropped up when Hall, who underwent back surgery in 2023, was unable to return to performing as originally hoped.

REO Speewagon still has a run of performances remaining before the year ends. The band's final show is scheduled for Dec. 21 at the Venetian in Las Vegas.