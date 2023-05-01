Watch Keith Richards Perform ‘We Had It All’ With Willie Nelson

Keith Richards joined Willie Nelson at the latter's 90th birthday concert in Los Angeles Sunday night.

"It's good to be here, it's good to be anywhere," Richards said from the stage. "Ready to go, Willie?"

The pair then launched into a rendition of "We Had It All," written by Troy Seals and Donnie Fritts. The song first appeared on an album by one of Nelson's former Highwaymen bandmates, Waylon Jennings, who released the song on his 1973 album Honky Tonk Heroes. Five years later, the Rolling Stones recorded it during their sessions for 1978's Some Girls, though their recording wouldn't surface until 2011 when the Stones released an expanded reissue of the album. Nelson later recorded the song for his 2004 album Outlaws and Angels with Richards as a guest.

You can watch Richard and Nelson's 2023 performance below.

Other guests at Nelson's 90th birthday celebration, which took place over two days at the Hollywood Bowl, included Neil Young, Kris Kristofferson, Beck, Billy Strings, Bob Weir, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Tom Jones, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley.

"I want to thank all the artists who came out tonight to help celebrate whatever it is we're celebrating," Nelson said at the show (via NPR).

Nelson will be on the road for much of this year, and he'll be joined along the way by guests like Robert Plant, John Fogerty, Gov't Mule, Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs and more.

Richards and the rest of the Rolling Stones don't have any tour dates scheduled now, but last year the guitarist revealed the band was working on new music. The upcoming record will mark their first studio release since the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts.