Neil Young, John Mellencamp to Play Willie Nelson’s 40th Farm Aid

Willie Nelson's 40th Farm Aid will feature returning performers and cofounders Neil Young and John Mellencamp. The festival will take place on Sept. 20 in Minneapolis.

Other artists slated to participate include Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), Margo Price, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Jesse Welles and Madeline Edwards. Additional performers are expected to be announced at a later time.

"For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going," Nelson said in a statement posted to the festival's website. "This year, we're proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren't backing down, and neither are we."

Presales will begin May 14, while tickets for the general public will be available on May 16. More information can be found here.

Last Year's Lineup

This year's Farm Aid lineup is similar to last year's, which also featured Young and Mellencamp.

"We're fighting for our lives," Young said then at a pre-show press conference, speaking to the importance of supporting American farmers instead of large corporations. "Remember that we're causing this [climate change]. ... Every day we have an opportunity to be more together than we were yesterday."