Judas Priest Let Fellow Musicians Pick ‘The Chosen Few’ Track Listing

Any band can let fan club members (or even regular ol' fans) choose the track listing for a best of compilation. However, British metal kingpins Judas Priest had some of their heavy metal peers select the tracks the band included on 'The Chosen Few,' a compilation set due via Sony on Oct. 11.

Names you should recognize, like James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Alice Cooper and Corey Taylor, were part of the choosing committee, as we'd like to call it to give it a fancy name. (The Judas Priest Illuminati, if you want to go even further!)

"This is a collection of songs chosen by our friends and respected peers," singer and Metal God Rob Halford told Rolling Stone. "So we hope all the metal maniacs out there will rock out to the tunes enjoyed by metal legends."

A collection of songs curated and edited by some of the biggest names in rock? Sure, Rob, we'll try our best to enjoy the fact that Hetfield and Ulrich are our DJs as we take a listen to 'The Chosen Few.' Each artist explains why they chose their particular inclusion on the set, as well, making it extra special!

The track listing is as follows; find out which rocker shares your favorite Priest anthem.

Judas Priest 'The Chosen Few' Tracklist:

'Diamonds and Rust' (1977) - chosen by Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

'Dissident Aggressor' (1977) - chosen by Steve Vai

'Exciter' (1978) - chosen by Accept

'Beyond the Realms of Death' (1978) - chosen by Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

'Delivering the Goods' (1979) - chosen by Kerry King (Slayer)

'The Green Manalishi (With the Two-Pronged Crown)' (1979) - chosen by David Coverdale (Whitesnake) & Randy Blythe (Lamb of God)

'The Ripper' (1979) - chosen by Ozzy Osbourne

'Victim Of Changes' (1979) - chosen by James Hetfield (Metallica)

'Breaking the Law' (1980) - chosen by Lemmy (Motorhead)

'Rapid Fire' (1980) - chosen by Vinnie Paul (Pantera & Hell Yeah)

'Grinder' (1980) - chosen by Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society)

'Living After Midnight' (1980) - chosen by Alice Cooper & Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath)

'Screaming For Vengeance' (1982) - chosen by Slash (Guns n Roses)

'You’ve Got Another Thing Coming' (1982) - chosen by Klaus Meine (Scorpions) & Corey Taylor (Slipknot)

'The Sentinel' (1984) - chosen by Chris Jericho

'Turbo Lover' (1986) - chosen by Jonathan Davis (Korn)

'Painkiller' (1990) - chosen by Joe Satriani