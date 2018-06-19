Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” Highlights ‘Smallfoot’ Trailer

Turning the legend of Bigfoot on its tiny appendages, Smallfoot is an upcoming animated movie about a Yeti who tries to convince his doubtful community that he's spotted a mythical small-footed creature: the human. Cue Journey's classic "Don't Stop Believin'," which provides the soundtrack to the movie's new trailer.

The song, which is one of the most enduring in pop culture and has sold more than 7 million copies, comes from Journey's 1981 No. 1 album Escape. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain said its success is in part because it “gives the listener permission to dream. ... I think everyone wants to believe the grass is greener somewhere else.”

In the trailer, the song buoys the young Yeti Migo, who sets out to scientifically prove that humans are real. The film's plot follows the ensuing uproar "over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery."

You can watch the trailer for the movie, which comes out on Sept. 28, below.

Last month, Journey kicked off a co-headlining tour with Def Leppard that will keep them on the road until Oct. 6.

Cain recently said the band still hopes to put out another record. "We haven’t given up on making a new CD; it’s just that the market has changed so much,” he said. “We have to be careful when making a new offering. We have to map it out, so it makes sense economically. Bands burn money! They are money-burning machines!”

Journey's latest album is 2011's Eclipse, their second with singer Arnel Pineda.

