Josh Homme: Should Lynyrd Skynyrd Go On With No Original Members?

Josh Homme discussed the notion of Lynyrd Skynyrd continuing with no original members, following the death of the last remaining co-founder, Gary Rossington, in March. He considered the Southern rock veterans’ announcement that they would keep going on in light of Foo Fighters, who recently revealed they were continuing with Josh Freese in place of late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“Interesting question,” the Queens of the Stone Age leader said when asked how his band might deal with a similar situation. He told Visions (via Alternative Nation), “I think the Queens are positioned to resist things that happen to them and incorporate the experiences they have into their own art. It’s the nature of the Queens to always change. Accepting change is part of our DNA.”

But he offered a counterargument, noting that “on the other hand, I ask myself, ‘What should one think of a band like Lynyrd Skynyrd that is still on the road today, even though none of the original lineup is left?’” He argued the answer lay in “people’s tastes,” adding, “Even though Lynyrd Skynyrd are a cover band today, people still want to hear these songs – and what should I have against that? Also, I’m so busy figuring out what I like that I rarely have time to think about what I don’t like.”

Homme also touched on the difficult time he’s endured in recent years, which includes the deaths of several friends and the end of his marriage. He reflected that the pandemic had been a “blessing” in helping him refocus. "It has asked each of us the same simple question: 'Tell me the things that are absolutely important to you because that’s all you need,'" he said.

QOTSA will release a new album, In Times New Roman, on June 16 and launch a festival tour in the U.S. on May 26.