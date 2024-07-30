Watch Journey’s Jonathan Cain Make a Surprise Rock Hall Visit

Jonathan Cain played a medley of favorites on the grand piano from Journey's commercial zenith during a surprise visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. See exclusive photographs from Cain's visit and video courtesy of the Rock Hall below.

This appearance coincided with the return of Cain's signature 1981 Yahama C7 to the Rock Hall's exhibit space. "It's here because it served me well," Cain said of the instrument, nicknamed the Whale. "We played many, many shows. This piano played for millions of people."

A special fan fest event is being held today at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as Journey's ongoing tour with Def Leppard and Cheap Trick reaches Cleveland.

Cain unveiled the Yahama during Journey's Escape tour, after microphones were carefully inside to capture its rich sound on stage.

"This piano was with me for 35 years," Cain said. "We made the very first live simulcast MTV show, Live From Houston, and that piano was centerstage. Steve Perry sang 'Open Arms' right next to it. I made all of the ['80s-era] Journey records with this piano, all the way up to Raised on Radio. This was in the studio. I wouldn't play any other one."

Watch Jonathan Cain Play the Whale With Journey

How Much Did Jonathan Cain Pay for the Whale?

Likely because of sheer logistics, Journey's founding manager Herbie Herbert was initially against the idea of touring with the Whale.

"He didn't want to have this out there, but I demanded it," Cain said. "I said, 'I'm going to have to have this piano' – especially because the songs on the Escape album were very piano oriented: "Who's Crying Now," "Open Arms," "Don't Stop Believin'." These are songs that you couldn't do on a rinky-dink piano."

Cain said he purchased the instrument back then for $12,500. "This same piano, today, costs $86,000 brand new," he added. Cain painted it red so he'd stand out more on stage; Neal Schon also had a Ferrari in the same color. "I can't go on stage with a black piano," Cain said with a chuckle. "I'll disappear. I'll just be a floating head."

Jonathan Cain's Surprise Rock Hall Visit

