Johnny Depp Joins Aerosmith to Play ‘Train Kept A-Rollin’ in Los Angeles

Johnny Depp proved he's more than just a living room, MTV wannabe during a performance with Aerosmith on Monday night. The actor had a number of opportunities to blaze through solos as the band played the blues standard 'Train Kept A-Rollin'' at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Depp blended into the onstage landscape as naturally as Joe Perry, as Steven Tyler hopped around and thrust his hips toward Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp's singing wasn't as memorable as his ax-work … it's good to know he has limitations isn't it?

Afterward, Depp joined the legendary rockers for a pretty great afterparty, caught on tape by TMZ reporters. The entourage went to the Pink Taco, where they may have talked about his performance on one of the tracks from Aerosmith's upcoming album. As previously reported, Depp sings backup vocals to ‘Freedom Fighter.’ However Perry says the politically charged rocker may not make the cut. It may be included in an outtake or on a deluxe edition.

'Music From Another Dimension' will hit stores on Nov. 6.

Watch Johnny Depp and Aerosmith Play 'Train Kept A-Rollin''