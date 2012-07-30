Aerosmith’s ‘Music From Another Dimension!’ Collaborators Include Julian Lennon, Former Guitarist Rick Dufay and Johnny Depp

Earlier this month, Aerosmith confirmed that Carrie Underwood had lent her vocals to the band's upcoming album. It seems she's far from the only collaborator. Actor Johnny Depp, former guitarist Rick Dufay and singer-songwriter Julian Lennon (son of John Lennon) also spent time in studio with the band.

Steven Tyler tells Rolling Stone that Lennon sings harmony on a song called 'Love Three Times a Day,' which is "Beatlesque." "He's such a sweet f---ing guy," he says, "and he's John's first son with that voice and sense of humor -- gimme a break!"

Dufay -- who was part of Aerosmith in the '80s -- joins Tyler, Joe Perry and company on a cover of the Temptation's hit 'Shakey Ground.' Depp sings backup vocals to 'Freedom Fighter.' However Perry says the politically charged rocker may not make the final album. It may be included in an outtake or on a deluxe edition.

Of Underwood, Perry says he was skeptical. "Their voices matched up really well. It doesn't sound forced. It was just right." Season 10 'American Idol' runner-up Lauren Alaina is also rumored to provide backup vocals for a song. If Tyler has any hostility after leaving the series, he isn't taking it out on the contestants. If anything, it seems the singer will appreciate a little more time off as he would often pull double duty.

"I never felt for a minute he was lagging in the studio because of his other job," Perry says of Tyler. "He did his whole thing and then showed up at eight at night and was in the studio until two in the morning." 'Music From Another Dimension' will be available on Nov. 6.