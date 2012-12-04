Johnny Depp Jams With Aerosmith Onstage at Los Angeles Concert

Johnny Depp cameos at California Aerosmith concerts are becoming as dependable as hits like 'Sweet Emotion' or 'Dream On.' The actor showed up once again on Monday night (Dec. 3) during the band's set at Staples Center. He jammed through two songs on guitar before departing. Witnesses describe Depp as being "really happy and at ease" during the appearance.

It's not clear if 'Train Kept-A-Rollin'' was one of the two songs. In August Depp strapped on his Gibson to help Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and company work through the blues standard at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. Captain Jack Sparrow can also be heard singing backing vocals on 'Freedom Fighter,' a song from Aerosmith's 'Music From Another Dimension!' album.

In addition to jamming with Aerosmith, Depp has worked his way on stage with Tom Petty and Alice Cooper in recent weeks. Last June Aerosmith presented him with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie Awards. Just before that he joined Tyler, Perry and Cooper to perform at the 'Dark Shadows' premiere after party. His next movie 'The Lone Ranger' is scheduled for a Summer 2013 release.