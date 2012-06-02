Aerosmith to Present Johnny Depp With MTV Generation Award at the 2012 ‘MTV Movie Awards’

The 'MTV Movie Awards' talent lineup just keeps getting better. Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry have just joined the bill as presenters where they'll bestow an honor on an old friend.

Johnny Depp is receiving the MTV Generation Award for his career work at the ceremony, and the pair will present the actor with his trophy. Meanwhile, the Black Keys have signed on to perform 'Gold on the Ceiling' during the tribute portion to Depp.

Tyler and Perry have a history with Depp and most recently turned up to join he and Alice Cooper for a performance at the 'Dark Shadows' premiere after party. They performed the classics 'Come Together' and 'Whole Lotta Love' for those in attendance. The 'MTV Movie Awards' air on MTV Sunday night (June 3) at 9:00PM ET / 6:00PM PT.

In other Aerosmith news, the band is off to a solid start for their new single, 'Legendary Child.' Billboard reports that the song has landed on the Mainstream Rock chart at No. 32. It's done even better on the Hard Rock Digital Songs chart, where it currently holds the No. 2 spot. 'Legendary Child' is the lead single from the upcoming 'Music From Another Dimension' album, due August 28.