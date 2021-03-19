John Oates Joins Sax-Playing Sasquatch for Revamped ‘Maneater’

John Oates teamed with costumed, viral-friendly saxophone player Saxsquatch for a revamped electro-pop version of Hall & Oates' "Maneater."

For this new take on the 1982 hit, the duo keeps the lyrics intact but changes basically everything else — swapping out the dark, Motown-styled groove for a palm-muted electric guitar riff, digital handclaps, thumping kick drum, Oates' breezy vocal and Saxsquatch's constant woodwind wail.

They also released a lighthearted video, filmed in both the forest and Nashville's Addiction Sound Studios.

You can watch the clip below.

"I've had a lot of otherworldly experiences in my career, but none as mystical and magical as this collab with the amazing, soulful Saxsquatch," Oates said in a statement. "He brings the funk out of the forest and puts a smile on the face of the world. Meeting him in the woods to shoot the video was a life-changing moment. As soon as we began recording, I knew we had something special. The mark of a good song is that it can be reimagined in lots of ways, and this is, without a doubt, the coolest version I've ever heard.”

Saxsquatch added, "I like music that gets people's big feet tapping along. It's been a tough year for everyone. We could all use music and stories that help us dance and feel less alone. I know a lot about feeling alone."

On March 20, Oates and Saxsquatch will cohost the Oates Song Fest 7908 charity livestream in support of Feeding America. The event will also feature Oates' bandmate Daryl Hall, along with Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Bob Weir, Sammy Hagar, Sara Bareilles, Gavin DeGraw and Jewel, and others.

Meanwhile, Hall & Oates recently confirmed their 2021 tour schedule, rerouting dates that were previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

