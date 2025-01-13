Moody Blues’ John Lodge Extends US ‘Days of Future Passed’ Tour

John Lodge has extended his ongoing U.S. performances of the Moody Blues' Days of Future Passed into February and March. Yes singer Jon Davison is again joining Lodge onstage.

A selection of Moody Blues songs makes up Lodge's first set, followed by the rendition of his group's career-defining LP in its entirety. See a complete list of confirmed upcoming dates below. All tickets are now on sale, with a limited number of VIP packages available.

Shows begin on Feb. 19 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, and also includes an appearance on the Rock and Romance Cruise, which sails out of Fort Lauderdale on March 15. Lodge's tour then shifts to the U.K. His latest EP, Love Will Conquer All, is due in February.

READ MORE: Top 10 Moody Blues Songs

Lodge's on-stage 10,000 Light Years Band is rounded out by Alan Hewitt and Billy Ashbaugh from the Moody Blues' former touring band, Duffy King and Jason Charboneau. Lodge also makes use of video of the late Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge reciting his poetry from Days of Future Passed.

"A lot of these places we used to go to as the Moody Blues, and I just want to give the fans a sense of that time again," Lodge said in an official statement. "It may not be a Moody Blues show, but Alan, Billy, Duffy, Jason and, of course, Jon create an incredible energy on stage, and such beautiful music."

Edge's video is always a particularly emotional moment. "When Graeme appears on screen, and I turn to hear his beautiful words, it all makes me feel part of something very special and I can feel I share it with the audience," Lodge added. "Being on stage with them all, I think we all smile together, all of us on stage, and all of those in the audience. It's a little moment away from the challenges of life."

Davison sings in place of longtime Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward on "Nights in White Satin" and "Tuesday Afternoon." Hayward told UCR last summer that he and Lodge were unlikely to tour again as the Moody Blues.

John Lodge's 'Days of Future Passed' US Dates

2/19 – Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre

2/20 – Cary Hall, Lexington, MA

2/22 – Shubert Theater, New Haven, CT

2/23 – The Vogel, Red Bank, NJ

2/25 – Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA

2/26 – Westbury Music Fair, Westbury, NY

2/28 – Brown County Music Center, Nashville, IL

3/1 – Genesee Theater, Waukegan, IL

3/3 – Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City, IA

3/5 – Pabst Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

3/15-22 – Rock and Romance Cruise

3/23 – The Villages, FL

3/24 – The Center of Anna Maria Island, FL

John Lodge's 'Days of Future Passed' UK Dates

4/6 – Birmingham Town Hall

4/8 – Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester

4/9 – Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

4/11 – Union Chapel, London

4/14 – St George’s, Bristol

4/15 – G Live, Guildford

Top 50 Progressive Rock Albums From 'The Lamb' to 'Octopus' to 'The Snow Goose' — the best LPs that dream beyond 4/4. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reed

Remembering Moody Blues Drummer Graeme Edge