Hear John Corabi’s Swaggering New Single ‘Your Own Worst Enemy’

John Corabi has released a new song titled "Your Own Worst Enemy" ahead of his Horseshoes and Hand Grenades memoir in June.

You can listen to the song below.

"Your Own Worst Enemy" comes six months after Corabi's previous single, "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)." The latter song was co-written and produced by Marti Frederiksen, who has also collaborated with Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Ozzy Osbourne and dozens of other rock artists. Last month, Corabi announced that Frederiksen was also mastering "Your Own Worst Enemy."

Corabi has built a sizable resume over the years, singing for bands like Angora and the Scream before replacing Vince Neil as Motley Crue's singer from 1992-96. (The band released one self-titled album with Corabi in 1994.) Following his Crue departure, Corabi formed Union with ex-Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick. He has also done stints in Ratt, Brides of Destruction (with Nikki Sixx and Tracii Guns) and the Dead Daisies.

The singer has announced a handful of live performances for 2022, including an appearance at Nashville's Creatures Fest over Memorial Day weekend. The event will feature Kiss alumni Kulick, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent and Peter Criss, as well as Quiet Riot, Enuff Z’Nuff, Vixen and Pretty Boy Floyd. You can see Corabi's current list of 2022 shows below.

Corabi will release Horseshoes and Hand Grenades on June 14. The book's description promises to detail the singer's "life from the mean streets of Philadelphia to the Sunset Strip." It will feature stories from Corabi’s tenures in Motley Crue, Union, Ratt and the Dead Daisies, as well as personal tales including "his parents' difficult divorce, his family's dark history of abuse [and] his run-in with a serial killer."

John Corabi 2022 Tour

March 19 - Versailles, OH @ BMI Speedway (With Molly Hatchet and Zebra)

April 8 - Hobart, IN @ Hobart Art Theater (With Donnie Vie)

April 9 - Arlington Heights, IL @ Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen (With Donnie Vie)

May 27 - Nashville, TN @ Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel (Creatures Fest)