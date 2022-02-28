Bruce Kulick and John Corabi Announce Union Reissues

Union, the ‘90s supergroup formed by former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick and one-time Motley Crue vocalist John Corabi, will get a long overdue bit of fresh exposure thanks to pending reissues of the band’s two albums.

Both 1998’s Union and 2001’s The Blue Room have been pressed on 180 gram vinyl with bonus material by Deko Entertainment, who partnered with Blackbird Entertainment for these new releases. The updated versions, lavishly packaged in gatefold jackets, are being made available for pre-order on March 1 at noon EST.

A run of 250 of each will be autographed by all four members of the band. Only a total of 750 of each title will be pressed. Pre-order links and information regarding the different versions can be found here.

The group faced many “trials and tribulations” during its relatively short lifespan, according to Kulick. “I always felt like we were this fantastic band that just never got any good breaks,” he tells UCR now. “But I always thought the music was wonderful.”

Listen to 'Old Man Wise' by Union

Yet for any adversity they might have faced, it only strengthened their collective desire to make things work with the band. Corabi says that started from moment one when the four of them first got in the room together. “There [were] no egos,” he tells UCR during a separate interview. “When we got in, it was a group thing. We pulled each other, pushed each other. We got along great.”

Rounded out by bassist Jamie Hunting (Roger Daltrey, David Lee Roth, Vince Neil) and drummer Brent Fitz (Slash, Alice Cooper, Vince Neil), the members of Union quickly hit the touring trail not long after their 1998 debut was released.

The schedule of dates was often relentless -- one stretch found them playing 13 shows in 13 nights. But the concerts were memorable, featuring material from the band’s own catalog mixed with choice highlights from Kulick and Corabi’s past with Kiss and Motley Crue.

Both were proud of where they had come from. “You always have your resume with you,” Kulick notes. “We could try to not mention Kiss or Motley Crue, but everyone’s going to know.”

“It was a great band,” Corabi adds. “We had fun, but it was just that thing where we were at the right place at the wrong time."

Watch the Members of Union Unbox and Sign the New Reissues

Union, ‘Union’ Track Listing

1. "Old Man Wise"

2. "Around Again"

3. "Pain Behind Your Eyes"

4. "Love (I Don’t Need It Anymore)"

5. "Heavy D…"

6. "Let It Flow"

7. "Empty Soul"

8. "October Morning Wind"

9. "Get Off My Cloud"

10. "Tangerine"

11. "Robin’s Song"

12. "Oh Darling" (Beatles cover) (Bonus Track)

13. "Walking In Your Sleep" (Bonus Track)

14. "For You" (Bonus Track)

15. "Love (I Don’t Need It Anymore)" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

Union, ‘The Blue Room’ Track Listing

1. "Do Your Own Thing"

2. "Dead"

3. "Everything’s Alright"

4. "Shine"

5. "Who Do You Think You Are?"

6. "Dear Friend"

7. "Do You Know My Name?"

8. "Hypnotized"

9. "I Wanna Be"

10. "No More"

11. "October Morning Wind" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

12. "Hypnotized" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

13. "Do Your Own Thing" (Radio Edit) (Bonus Track)

14. "Who Do You Think You Are?" (Radio Edit) (Bonus Track)

15. "Dead" (Live Bonus Track)