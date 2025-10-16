Kiss Members Pay Tribute to ‘Eternal Rock Soldier’ Ace Frehley Following His Death

Members of Kiss shared tributes to the band's original lead guitarist Ace Frehley, who died on Thursday at the age of 74.

"Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on," Kiss singer and bassist Gene Simmons wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!"

Original Kiss drummer Peter Criss wrote a tribute to Frehley on his website and on Facebook. "With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away," he said. "He died peacefully with his family around him. My wife and I were with him to the end as well. I love you my brother. My love and prayers go out to Jeanette, Monique, Charlie and Nancy and all of Ace's extended family, bandmates, fans and friends. May the Lord comfort you at this difficult time.

"As a founding member of the rock group Kiss and in Ace's solo career, Ace influenced and touch the hearts of millions of people. His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the KISS Army. At this time I ask all of you to please be respectful to Ace's family and allow them to grieve privately. To the Kiss Army and Ace's Rock Soldiers, my heart is with you all... Broken..."

Bruce Kulick, who served as Kiss' lead guitarist from 1984 to 1996, also paid heartfelt tribute to Frehley. "The news of Ace’s passing is devastating to the world of rock," he wrote on Facebook. "It has deeply [affected] me as well. He was one of a kind and truly an iconic guitar player. His undeniable role in the creation and success of Kiss cannot be forgotten. Not only was he loved by all, he influenced millions of guitarists around the world. RIP."

Ace Frehley's Recent Health Setbacks and Kiss' Upcoming Kennedy Center Honors

Frehley faced a number of health setbacks in the weeks leading up to his death. The guitarist was hospitalized after falling in his studio and canceled his remaining 2025 tour dates in early October due to "ongoing medical issues." He was briefly placed on life support following the fall.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," Frehley's family said in a statement following his death. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

All four original Kiss members were recently announced as Kennedy Center Honorees. President Donald Trump will present the surviving members with the award in a December ceremony that will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ at a later date. Other honorees include George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford and Gloria Gaynor.

Frehley called the honor “a dream come true that I never thought would materialize.”