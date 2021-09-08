John Corabi Squashes Vince Neil Replacement Rumors

John Corabi took to social media to debunk rumors that he would replace Vince Neil on Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour next summer.

Corabi, who sang on Motley Crue’s 1994 self-titled album, shared a screenshot of a Metal Den article with the headline “Motley Crue Hold Secret Rehearsals With John Corabi, Vince Neil to Be Ousted.” The article claimed that bassist Nikki Sixx issued an ultimatum to Neil to “lose a significant amount of weight for the comeback tour or he would be fired and replaced by Corabi.”

Corabi was having none of it.

"Ok Gang, I’ve received a TON of messages from a lot of you who have unfortunately fallen for this ‘CROCK OF SHIT!!!!’” the singer wrote on Facebook. “Here’s the real deal. … I can categorically state here once and for all that the chances of my ‘return’ to Motley are 0% ...”

You can see the full post below.

He continued: “1) There is No Way, Nikki ordered an ultimatum to Vince, and used me as leverage! 2) There were absolutely ZERO secret rehearsals … And 3) After my incredibly STUPID portrayal in 'The Dirt Movie,' and the ludicrous shitty statements of one of the band members in regards to my contributions and lack of 'writing talents,' yours truly is NOT even remotely interested in doing that again."

Corabi concluded by stating, "Don’t buy into the 'CLICK BAIT BULLSHIT!!!!!' I wish TOMMY [Lee], NIKKI, MICK [Mars] and VINCE the best on their tour, and their future endeavors!!!!”

The singer appeared to be referencing comments Sixx made in 2016 about the writing process for Motley Crue. "I think it was a very unfocused record. It was painful for me, because John Corabi can't write lyrics, and I had to do all that work. It was the first time I ever had to work with somebody that wanted to participate in the lyrics," Sixx said. "And my standard is so high that it was just ... it was so hard, it took months. He was a nice enough guy, but he just didn't have that fire, and it was hard for me."

Motley Crue enlisted Corabi in 1992 shortly after Neil’s departure. (Whether he quit or was fired remains a point of contention.) The band’s heavier, darker sound on its self-titled album impressed some critics but underperformed commercially, leading Motley Crue to reunite with Neil for 1997’s Generation Swine.

Corabi was relegated to a footnote in Motley Crue’s history in the 2019 Netflix adaptation of their scandalous tell-all The Dirt, appearing onscreen for mere seconds. The singer has since fronted hard-rock supergroup the Dead Daisies, played guitar in Ratt and collaborated with former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick in the bands Union and ESP. He released a new single titled “Cosi Bella” last week and will publish an autobiography titled Horseshoes and Hand Grenades in April.

Neil, meanwhile, made headlines a few months ago when he blew out his voice at his first gig since the COVID-19 pandemic and had to cut his set short. The singer posted an Instagram video this week showing himself undergoing a fat-burning session with the Emsculpt Neo.

Motley Crue will embark on the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett in June 2022.