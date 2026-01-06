Nikki Sixx is ready to take matters into his own hands if stalkers threaten him or his family.

Recently a fan on X asked why the Motley Crue bassist no longer posts photos of his youngest daughter, Ruby.

“Because we’ve been stalked and our family has been threatened multiple times the last few years,” the rocker replied. “Some are in jail now but Ruby doesn’t need to be exposed to millions of people."

Sixx noted that his fans are "mostly cool,” but Ruby is “more important to us than posting photos and from experience, it’s proven to not be safe for her. She deserves better.”

The Motley Crue legend further noted that keeping his six year-old daughter’s pictures off social media is a way of “protecting her from mentally ill people.”

When a separate follower suggested Sixx shouldn't hesitate to get law enforcement involved with stalkers, the rocker confirmed he has “strong law enforcement relationships” in their community. He then suggested he’s ready to take matters into his own hands, should it ever come to that.

“We also live in Wyoming on private property and we are locked and loaded and know our rights to protect our family,” Sixx wrote. “Nothing in my life matters more than my family.”

Sixx is no stranger to stalkers. In 2023, the bassist revealed he was dealing with a “deranged woman from Tennessee” who threatened him and his family with bodily harm. At the same time, “another stalker from a different part of the country” had been harassing and threatening his family. The FBI got involved in both cases, with legal action taken against the women.