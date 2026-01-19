Nikki Sixx has revealed that Motley Crue is eyeing an extended break following the conclusion of their 2026 tour.

In a recent conversation with fans on social media, he was asked if Motley Crue had any plans to tour Japan.

“Don’t know if I’ll ever tour there again,” Sixx remarked. “I love Japan but after these 33 shows [the U.S. tour] our contract’s up and we will need some real time off to decide what we do or do not wanna do in the future.”

Sixx offered up a similar answer to a different fan who asked whether Motley Crue would return to Argentina, noting the group is “book(ed) all this year” and will be taking “next year off.”

When Is Motley Crue Touring in 2026?

Motley Crue will take their Return of the Carnival of Sins tour across America this summer, beginning July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and concluding Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington. The trek -- which celebrates both the band’s 45th anniversary, as well as the 20th anniversary of their Carnival of Sins tour -- will feature Tesla and Extreme as support.

“There’s been a lot of great family time over the holidays and a lot of football, but now 2026 is front and center, it’s time to dive back in,” Sixx wrote in another recent post, looking ahead to the band’s schedule. “There are so many exciting projects ahead this year and next. Motley only has 33 shows this summer, leaving room for other creative ventures. I’ve never been good at doing just one thing at a time.”