Current Motley Crue guitarist John 5 said he has "no idea" why his bandmates aren't in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and said they "deserve" the honor.

5 — who joined Motley Crue's touring lineup in late 2022 after original guitarist Mick Mars announced his retirement from the road — reflected on the glam metal pioneers' impact in a recent interview with American Musical Supply, which you can watch below.

"I have no idea [why Motley Crue isn't in the Rock Hall]. But if it was up to me, I'd have them in one day after the 25 years," 5 said, referencing the fact that artists become eligible for Rock Hall induction 25 years after their first commercial release.

"I think they should be in, and I think it'd be wonderful. They deserve it so much. Because I think it's all about influence, right? And so many countless musicians and bands have been influenced by Motley Crue, and I think that's what's important. So yeah, it's a head-scratcher."

Watch John 5's Interview With American Musical Supply

How John 5 Addressed Motley Crue Criticism After Joining the Band

John 5's tenure in Motley Crue has not been without its bumps. His entry into the band (which followed a nearly two-decade stint with Rob Zombie) coincided with a lawsuit from Mars against the other three members of Motley Crue (Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee) in which he claimed his ex-bandmates were ripping him off financially and trying to fully oust him from the band.

Mars also accused Motley Crue of onstage fakery, and fans have continued to perpetuate these accusations online. The claims got so intense that 5 addressed them in a mid-2024 Instagram post.

"I do this thing where I flip the pick around on my neck," 5 said in response to allegations that his "hand isn't even on the guitar" while playing certain riffs. "Very simple. It's not a big thing. A lot of things are played with one hand. A lot of musicians know this. So, nothing to worry about, no backing tracks."

Motley Crue Will 'Probably Be Dead' When They Make the Rock Hall

Despite their undeniable influence and commercial success, Motley Crue aren't holding their breath to be inducted into the Rock Hall.

"I think it'd be pretty cool to be inducted,” Neil told WMMR Philadelphia in 2024. "But we'll probably be dead when they induct us.”

Sixx has long maintained that Motley Crue, who became eligible for Rock Hall induction in 2007, is blacklisted from the institution — and even if they were inducted, he would decline the honor.

“The only award I look forward to getting is the one I will probably decline and that’s the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Sixx said in 2015. "It's a fixed old-boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics and influential music and usually has other agendas at hand. Young bands tell me it's a joke and these bands are the future."

Motley Crue will celebrate their 45th anniversary during next summer's Return of the Carnival of Sins tour with support from Tesla and Extreme.