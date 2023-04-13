Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Will Tour This Fall

Guitarist Joe Perry admitted that Aerosmith is gearing up for a new tour later this year.

“We are gonna announce the tour and it’s gonna start in September and will go into next year,” Perry revealed during an interview with radio station 102.3 WBAB. “And, being one of the guys who votes on this kinda thing, it looks like we’re gonna do it.”

The guitarist admitted he wasn’t sure how much information – if any – he was supposed to share about the tour plans. When asked about the possible involvement of Joey Kramer, Aerosmith’s drummer who has stepped away from the band due to injuries and personal reasons in the last few years, Perry was forthright.

“That’s probably one of the hardest things. Drumming is probably one of the most athletic parts of playing in a band, so it’s really hard,” the guitarist explained. “It’s been, mostly because physically, [Joey has] just been beating himself up over the last 50 years. So, I don’t know. I mean, he’s still officially a member of the band. But I don’t think he’s gonna be sitting behind the drums, at least for this next run.”

A potential Aerosmith tour would add to what's already been a very busy year for Perry. The guitarist is in the midsts of touring with his band, the Joe Perry Project, with a new album from the group on the way. He also appears on Ann-Margret's new LP and will be part of an upcoming tribute to late-rocker Jeff Beck. As for whether Aerosmith have any new material in the pipeline, the future seems murky.

“At this point, I can’t say. I really don’t know," Perry confessed. "But I know that we have a pile of material that hasn’t been released. So I think that we’re focusing on that right now. But the main thing is just getting this tour up and running.”