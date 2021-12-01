Joe Jackson Announces ‘Sing, You Sinners!’ 2022 Tour
Joe Jackson has announced a European and U.S. tour that will launch in March 2022.
The Sing, You Sinners! tour begins in Limerick, Ireland, on March 13 and includes several stops across Europe. The trek will then roll through 27 U.S. cities before it wraps in Charleston, S.C., on June 25.
Tickets for the 2022 U.S. trek go on sale Dec. 3. More information can be found at Jackson's website; a full list of tour dates can be seen below.
The Sing, You Sinners! tour marks Jackson's first outing since 2019, and includes cities he has never played before or hasn't played in a long time. His website also promises brand-new material at the shows.
The tour will include a full band along with a mini set of Jackson's solo material. Graham Maby will play bass and provide vocals for Jackson on this tour, a role he has held since Jackson released his debut album, Look Sharp!, in 1979.
Jackson's original band released two more albums before dissolving at the end of 1980. Their 1979 sophomore LP, I'm The Man, contained the hit "It’s Different for Girls," while 1980's darker, more reggae-influenced Beat Crazy underperformed commercially. The group broke up shortly after that and reunited for 2003's Volume 4. Jackson has released many solo albums since then, most recently 2019's Fool.
March 13 - Limerick, IE @ University Concert Hall
March 15 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
March 17 - York, GB @ York Barbican
March 19 - Cardiff, GB @ St. David’s Hall
March 20 - Edinburgh, GB @ Assembly Rooms
March 22 - Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall
March 24 - Birmingham, GB @ Symphony Hall
March 25 - London, GB @ London Palladium
March 27 - Portsmouth, GB @ Portsmouth Guildhall
March 30 - Joué-lès-Tours, FR @ L'Espace Malraux
March 31 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
April 2 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
April 4 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
April 5 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
April 6 - Brussels, BE @ AB
April 8 - Berlin, DE @ Theater at Potsdamer Platz
April 10 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Lirico
April 11 - Dijon-Chenôve, FR @ Le Cedre
April 12 - Saarbrücken, DE @ Congresshalle
April 14 - Nijmegen, NL @ Concertgebouw De Vereeniging
April 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carre
April 18 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
April 19 - Tilburg, NL @ 013
April 21 - Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Femina
April 24 - Valencia, ES @ Teatro La Rambleta
April 26 - San Sebastian, ES @ Victoria Eugenia Theater
April 29 - Porto, PT @ Coliseu do Porto
April 30 - Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
May 11 - Durham, NC @ Fletcher Hall
May 13 - Allentown, PA @ Miller Symphony Hall
May 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
May 16 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
May 18 - Ithaca, NY @ The State Theatre
May 19 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre
May 21 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
May 22 - Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
May 25 - Chicago, IL @ Park West
May 26 - Chicago, IL @ Park West
My 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
May 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
June 1 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre
June 2 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theater
June 4- San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 5 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
June 7 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
June 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Performing Arts
June 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
June 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
June 14 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
June 15 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
June 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre
June 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
June 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Atlanta
June 25 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall