Joe Jackson Announces ‘Sing, You Sinners!’ 2022 Tour

Joe Jackson has announced a European and U.S. tour that will launch in March 2022.

The Sing, You Sinners! tour begins in Limerick, Ireland, on March 13 and includes several stops across Europe. The trek will then roll through 27 U.S. cities before it wraps in Charleston, S.C., on June 25.

Tickets for the 2022 U.S. trek go on sale Dec. 3. More information can be found at Jackson's website; a full list of tour dates can be seen below.

The Sing, You Sinners! tour marks Jackson's first outing since 2019, and includes cities he has never played before or hasn't played in a long time. His website also promises brand-new material at the shows.

The tour will include a full band along with a mini set of Jackson's solo material. Graham Maby will play bass and provide vocals for Jackson on this tour, a role he has held since Jackson released his debut album, Look Sharp!, in 1979.

Jackson's original band released two more albums before dissolving at the end of 1980. Their 1979 sophomore LP, I'm The Man, contained the hit "It’s Different for Girls," while 1980's darker, more reggae-influenced Beat Crazy underperformed commercially. The group broke up shortly after that and reunited for 2003's Volume 4. Jackson has released many solo albums since then, most recently 2019's Fool.

Joe Jackson, 'Sing, You Sinners!' 2022 Tour

March 13 - Limerick, IE @ University Concert Hall

March 15 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

March 17 - York, GB @ York Barbican

March 19 - Cardiff, GB @ St. David’s Hall

March 20 - Edinburgh, GB @ Assembly Rooms

March 22 - Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall

March 24 - Birmingham, GB @ Symphony Hall

March 25 - London, GB @ London Palladium

March 27 - Portsmouth, GB @ Portsmouth Guildhall

March 30 - Joué-lès-Tours, FR @ L'Espace Malraux

March 31 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

April 2 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

April 4 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

April 5 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

April 6 - Brussels, BE @ AB

April 8 - Berlin, DE @ Theater at Potsdamer Platz

April 10 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Lirico

April 11 - Dijon-Chenôve, FR @ Le Cedre

April 12 - Saarbrücken, DE @ Congresshalle

April 14 - Nijmegen, NL @ Concertgebouw De Vereeniging

April 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carre

April 18 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

April 19 - Tilburg, NL @ 013

April 21 - Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Femina

April 24 - Valencia, ES @ Teatro La Rambleta

April 26 - San Sebastian, ES @ Victoria Eugenia Theater

April 29 - Porto, PT @ Coliseu do Porto

April 30 - Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

May 11 - Durham, NC @ Fletcher Hall

May 13 - Allentown, PA @ Miller Symphony Hall

May 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

May 16 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

May 18 - Ithaca, NY @ The State Theatre

May 19 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

May 21 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

May 22 - Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

May 25 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

May 26 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

My 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

May 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

June 1 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

June 2 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theater

June 4- San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 5 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

June 7 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

June 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Performing Arts

June 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

June 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

June 14 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

June 15 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

June 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre

June 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

June 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Atlanta

June 25 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall