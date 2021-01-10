Listen to Joe Elliott’s Bowie-Inspired Song ‘Goodnight Mr. Jones’

Joe Elliott has released a new song inspired by David Bowie, and UCR is pleased to have the exclusive premiere of "Goodnight Mr. Jones."

“I’ve been a fan ever since I saw Bowie perform ‘Starman’ on Top of the Pops in 1972 and was devastated when he passed away five years ago,” Elliott tells us. “‘Goodnight Mr. Jones’ was written as my sendoff / thank you song to a hugely influential artist. I wanted to mark the fifth anniversary of his passing with something that would celebrate the artistry of someone who remains a huge part of my life.”

“Goodnight Mr. Jones" sees the Def Leppard frontman paying tribute to his idol in sprawling, anthemic fashion, accompanied by his side project, Down 'n' Outz.

“So the Blackstar finally took you away / And the world seems very different today / As I woke to the news I was shivering inside / 'Cos I knew that my feelings had no place to hide,” Elliott croons to open the track, initially backed only by a piano. Soon, the tune expands, with drums, guitar, bass and strings helping it build in dramatic fashion.

The cathartic chorus erupts with vigor, as Elliott sings, “Goodnight Mr. Jones / The stars have your spirit, the Earth has your flesh and your bones / Goodnight Mr. Jones / You showed us that we’re not alone.”

Lyrics throughout the track highlight various points of Bowie’s career, noting specific albums, name-dropping famous songs and alluding to key moments of the rocker’s iconic life. This theme continues in the accompanying computer animated video for “Goodnight Mr. Jones,” which features a timeline of some of Bowie most recognizable releases.

Watch the music video for “Goodnight Mr. Jones” below.

Elliott recently performed at the tribute event "A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!," a virtual concert held in celebration of what would have been Bowie's 74th birthday. Other performers at the event included Peter Frampton, Duran Duran, Nine Inch Nails and Perry Farrell.