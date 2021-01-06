David Bowie Tribute Concert to Feature All-Star Lineup of Artists

An all-star lineup of artists is set to honor late music icon David Bowie during the virtual concert event "A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!"

Newly announced performers include a supergroup featuring Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction), Corey Taylor (Slipknot) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters). They join a previously announced lineup that boasts such vaunted artists as Duran Duran, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, Peter Frampton, Nine Inch Nails, Rick Wakeman, Adam Lambert, Perry Farrell and the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan. Comedian Ricky Gervais and Academy Award winner Gary Oldman will also be part of the streaming special.

"’A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!’ will be an experience to be talked about for years,” boasts a press release promoting the event, which also notes that the artists will be performing “stirring and brand new renditions of Bowie’s greatest hits alongside treasured fan favorites.”

Produced by Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson, "A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!" will stream on Jan. 8, which would have been the legendary rocker’s 74th birthday. The event also comes almost exactly five years after the singer’s death.

In anticipation of the event, Duran Duran have announced their cover of Bowie’s song “Five Years,” the opener of his classic 1972 LP The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. The cover will be released Jan. 8 and can be pre-saved now.

General admission access to "A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!" costs $25, with further VIP packages - featuring various merchandise and virtual interactions - available at higher price points. Tickets are available now, with a portion of the proceeds going to Save the Children, a humanitarian organization for kids that Bowie was involved with during his life.