How Jimmy Page’s Fame Changed Life for His Girlfriend

Jimmy Page’s girlfriend, Scarlett Sabet, recalled how her life changed after tabloid newspapers became obsessed with the couple’s age difference.

Poet Sabet, 30, connected with Page, 76, in 2014. At first they were able to enjoy a quiet life together at their home the Tower House in London – but when reporters latched onto the relationship, Led Zeppelin guitarist Page had to hire security staff to escort her to work at the Chelsea Arts Club.

In a recent interview with Tatler, Sabet told how she received a call at the club from a member: “She said, ‘I met a man outside from a tabloid holding a picture of you. He’s asking if anyone knows you and if you’re inside. What have you done?”’

“Now I understand it," Sabet said. "I guess some people will say I’ve made an unusual choice. At the time, it felt very uncomfortable. I felt like my life was going to be over. I had such a sense of shame about the whole thing.”

On another occasion, she encountered a Led Zeppelin fan on the steps of the Tower House, who insisted he had an appointment with Page. “I don’t think the man was well,” she said. Frightened by the experience, she ran to a nearby police station, where officers dealt with the situation.

One of Page’s assistants said they often dealt with people shouting for attention, demanding to know if he was at home. The standard answer is that he’s away, but one fan said he’d just seen the guitarist at a window. “That was a cardboard cutout,” the assistant replied, pretending to be serious.