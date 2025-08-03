Jimmy Page has settled a lawsuit involving Led Zeppelin's "Dazed and Confused," which was filed back in May by the songwriter Jake Holmes.

Holmes' suit was filed against both Page and Sony Pictures film studio, alleging copyright infringement and breach of contract. The suit claimed that two early live versions of the song were included in the 2025 documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin without properly crediting or compensating Holmes.

It also claims that Page has released several live renditions of the song as recorded by the Yardbirds that credit Page as the lone songwriter. (They appear on the archival releases Yardbirds '68, Live at the BBC Revisited and The Yardbirds: The Ultimate Live at the BBC, among others.)

Per the suit, Holmes claimed that Page and Sony Pictures "willfully infringed the Holmes composition by falsely claiming that the Holmes composition is the Page composition by purporting to license use in the film of the Holmes composition as if it was the Page composition, and by collecting license fees for use of the Holmes composition in the film."

Although exact details have not been made public, according to reporting by Reuters, the parties have told a California court that the dispute has been resolved and a final written settlement is underway.

Representatives for Warner Music and Holmes' attorney Daniel Johnson both declined to comment on the matter.

Holmes' First Lawsuit

This is not the first time Holmes has sued Page. Holmes filed his first suit in 2010. It was settled out of court, but forced Page to update the Led Zeppelin crediting to "Jimmy Page, inspired by Jake Holmes." Holmes opened for the Yardbirds back in 1967, where he purports Page first heard Holmes' original "Dazed and Confused."