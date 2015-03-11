Three Dog Night’s Jimmy Greenspoon Dies of Melanoma

Keyboardist Jimmy Greenspoon, a classic-era member of Three Dog Night, has died after a battle with cancer. The band confirmed Greenspoon's passing on their Facebook page, adding that the 67-year-old died today (March 11) at his residence. Greenspoon announced last October that he was suffering from metastatic melanoma, and asked for donations through GoFundMe to pay for expenses.

"We are very saddened at the passing of our dear friend and longtime band mate Jimmy Greenspoon," Three Dog Night said, in a post embedded below. "Jimmy died peacefully at home today surrounded by his family. Please keep him and his loved ones in your prayers and your hearts."

Greenspoon helped Three Dog Night to a dozen gold albums and 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits in their heyday from the late '60s through the early '70s. He was part of lineup that included vocalists Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron and Cory Wells; guitarist Michael Allsup; bassist Joe Schermie; and drummer Floyd Sneed. Negron (who sang hits like "One," "Joy to the World" and "An Old Fashioned Love Song") left in 1985; Schermie died in 2002.

"Today, God took another for his rock and roll band in heaven," Negron wrote in a separate Twitter tribute. "Jimmy Greenspoon left us today after a gallant and brave fight with cancer."





Greenspoon continued to perform with Three Dog Night until he began battling health issues, while also working as a solo artist. Along the way, he performed and recorded with Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, Jeff Beck, Linda Ronstadt and Jimi Hendrix, among others. He composed original music for films, including Field of Dreams, United 93, Die Hard and Predator. He also contributed to a 2014 tribute album focusing on the Doors.

Then came his cancer diagnosis. "On October 11, I started having strange visions and sensations," Greenspoon wrote via the GoFundMe site. "My wife took me to the hospital where a CT Scan revealed a brain tumor. I was transported to a different hospital with a good neurological team. The tumor was removed on October 13th and diagnosed as a metastatic melanoma. Upon further examination, three spots were found on my right lung and one spot on my liver."

Allsup, Hutton and Wells (the latter of whom sang "Mama Told Me Not To Come," "Shambala" and "Eli's Coming") still lead Three Dog Night. They will be performing March 21 at Atlantic City's Tropicana Casino. Negron brings his own group into Harrah's at Atlantic City on Thursday (March 12).

