Jethro Tull Announce Two 50th Anniversary Compilations

Jethro Tull's ongoing 50th anniversary celebration will include the release of two new career-spanning compilations — one that covers three discs and includes cuts from all of the band's 21 studio LPs, and another that distills their catalog into a single album.

The new Tull box, titled 50 for 50, surveys the group's long history with a roughly chronological track listing that was personally curated by frontman Ian Anderson. It's set to arrive in stores on May 25 — the same day as 50th Anniversary Hits, which condenses 50 for 50's sprawling overview into a single CD or vinyl LP. (A vinyl edition will be released on Aug. 31.)

Both sets will see release in the midst of Jethro Tull's 50th-anniversary tour, which sees Anderson and his current band paying tribute to the group's distinguished run. Look over the complete 50 for 50 track listing below, and check out dates for the Tull 50th anniversary tour right here.

Jethro Tull, '50 for 50' Track Listing

"Nothing Is Easy" - Stand Up (1969)

"Love Story" - This Was (1968)

"Beggars Farm" - This Was (1968)

"Living in the Past" - Living in the Past (1972)

"A Song for Jeffrey" - This Was (1968)

"A New Day Yesterday" - Stand Up (1969)

"The Witch's Promise" - Benefit (1970)

"Mother Goose" - Aqualung (1971)

"With You There to Help Me" - Benefit (1970)

"Teacher" - Benefit (1970)

"Life Is a Long Song" - Living in the Past (1972)

"Sweet Dream" (Studio) - Stand Up (1969)

"Aqualung" - Aqualung (1971)

"Minstrel in the Gallery" - Minstrel in the Gallery (1975)

"Critique Oblique" (Steven Wilson Remix) - A Passion Play (1973)

"Weathercock" - Heavy Horses (1978)

"Cross-Eyed Mary" - Aqualung (1971)

"Bouree" - Stand Up (1969)

"Dun Ringill" - Stormwatch (1979)

"Heavy Horses" - Heavy Horses (1978)

"Hunting Girl" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"Bungle in the Jungle" - War Child (1974)

"Salamander" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"Pussy Willow" - The Broadsword and the Beast (1982)

"Too Old To Rock 'n' Roll: Too Young To Die" - Too Old To Rock 'n' Roll: Too Young To Die! (1976)

"Songs from the Wood" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"The Whistler" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"Really Don't Mind/See There A Son Is Born" - Thick as a Brick (1972)

"Moths" - Heavy Horses (1978)

"One White Duck / Nothing At All" - Minstrel in the Gallery (1975)

"Cup of Wonder" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"Ring Out Solstice Bells" - The Jethro Tull Christmas Album (2003)

"Skating Away" - War Child (1974)

"A Christmas Song" - The Jethro Tull Christmas Album (2003)

"One Brown Mouse" - Heavy Horses (1978)

"Rare and Precious Chain" - Roots to Branches (1995)

"Kissing Willie" - Rock Island (1989)

"Rocks on the Road" - Catfish Rising (1991)

"Fylingdale Flyer" - A (1980)

"Paparazzi" - Under Wraps (1984)

"North Sea Oil" - Stormwatch (1979)

"Steel Monkey" - Crest of a Knave (1987)

"Black Sunday" - A (1980)

"European Legacy" - Under Wraps (1984)

"Budapest" - Crest of a Knave (1987)

"Broadsword" - The Broadsword and the Beast (1982)

"Dot Com" - J-Tull Dot Com (1999)

"Farm on the Freeway" - Crest of a Knave (1987)

"This Is Not Love" - Catfish Rising (1991)

"Locomotive Breath" - Aqualung (1971)