Jerry Cantrell Announces Summer US Tour Dates With Filter

Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has announced a new round of U.S. tour dates in support of his most recent solo album, 2024's I Want Blood.

The trek begins on Aug. 16 in San Diego and concludes on Sept. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri. Fellow '90s rockers Filter will provide support.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Jerry Cantrell's Tour Announcement Follows Alice in Chains' Tour Cancellation

Released last October, I Want Blood marked Cantrell's fourth solo album and first since 2021's Brighten. While that album featured sunny melodies and country-like guitars, I Want Blood is a markedly heavier and darker affair.

"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherfucker," Cantrell said of his latest album. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."

Alice in Chains, meanwhile, just canceled their 2025 tour dates so drummer Sean Kinney could deal with an undisclosed health issue. "While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment," the band said in a statement. "Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive."

Jerry Cantrell, 'I Want Blood' Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 16 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Aug. 17 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Aug. 19 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Aug. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Aug. 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Aug. 23 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Aug. 26 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Aug. 27 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Aug. 29 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

Aug. 30 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

Sept. 2 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

Sept. 3 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

Sept. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Sept. 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Sept. 7 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Sept. 9 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

Sept. 10 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

Sept. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown

Sept. 13 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro (Indoor Theater)

Sept. 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater