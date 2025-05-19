Jerry Cantrell Announces Summer US Tour Dates With Filter
Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has announced a new round of U.S. tour dates in support of his most recent solo album, 2024's I Want Blood.
The trek begins on Aug. 16 in San Diego and concludes on Sept. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri. Fellow '90s rockers Filter will provide support.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
READ MORE: Jerry Cantrell Launches 2025 'I Want Blood' Tour: Video, Set List
Jerry Cantrell's Tour Announcement Follows Alice in Chains' Tour Cancellation
Released last October, I Want Blood marked Cantrell's fourth solo album and first since 2021's Brighten. While that album featured sunny melodies and country-like guitars, I Want Blood is a markedly heavier and darker affair.
"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherfucker," Cantrell said of his latest album. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."
Alice in Chains, meanwhile, just canceled their 2025 tour dates so drummer Sean Kinney could deal with an undisclosed health issue. "While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment," the band said in a statement. "Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive."
Jerry Cantrell, 'I Want Blood' Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 16 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Aug. 17 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Aug. 19 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Aug. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Aug. 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Aug. 23 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Aug. 26 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Aug. 27 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Aug. 29 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
Aug. 30 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery
Sept. 2 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall
Sept. 3 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
Sept. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Sept. 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Sept. 7 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
Sept. 9 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
Sept. 10 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre
Sept. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown
Sept. 13 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro (Indoor Theater)
Sept. 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
Top 30 Grunge Albums
Gallery Credit: UCR Staff