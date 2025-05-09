Alice in Chains Cancels Tour in Wake of Drummer’s Health Issue

Alice in Chains have canceled all of their 2025 headlining dates and festival appearances in the wake of drummer Sean Kinney’s medical emergency.

The undisclosed issue initially happened Thursday night, just hours before the band was set to start their tour in Uncasville, Connecticut. Alice in Chains abruptly canceled their performance and issued a statement on social media saying that Kinney had ”experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency” during soundcheck. At the time, no other shows seemed immediately at risk, but in an announcement today the band confirmed that their entire tour was being scrapped.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice in Chains headline shows,” the rockers wrote in part. “While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean’s health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time.”

Which Alice in Chains Shows Have Been Canceled?

The cancellation has affected almost all of Alice in Chains’ scheduled 2025 concerts. In addition to calling off a month of headlining dates, the band will no longer appear at the Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville or Boardwalk Rock festivals.

Only one date remains on Alice in Chains’ 2025 calendar – an appearance at Back to the Beginning, the star-studded concert event celebrating Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England on July 5.

Alice in Chains has not embarked on a tour since 2023. Their last concert was at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, their lone performance in 2024.