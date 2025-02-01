Jerry Cantrell Launches 2025 ‘I Want Blood’ Tour: Video, Set List

Jerry Cantrell kicked off his 2025 I Want Blood tour in Niagara Falls Friday night with a 17-song set largely devoted to his solo career.

The Alice in Chains star is supporting his recent solo album of the same name, and played five I Want Blood songs during the show, including the singles "Vilified" and "Afterglow."

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

In addition to performing at least two songs from each of his previous three solo albums - 1998's Boggy Depot, 2002's Degradation Trip and 2021's Brighten - Cantrell also played five Alice in Chains songs including "Them Bones," "Would?" and a set-closing "Rooster." He performed "Hate to Feel," from 1992's Dirt, for the first time in over 30 years.

Read More: How Alice in Chains Reached Stardom With 'Dirt'

Watch Jerry Cantrell Perform 'Psychotic Break'

The I Want Blood tour continues Saturday night at Sayreville, New Jersey's Starland Ballroom and is currently scheduled to conclude on March 9 in Seattle. You can see the complete itinerary below.

Watch Jerry Cantrell Perform 'Down in a Hole'

Jerry Cantrell Jan 31, 2025 Niagara Falls Set List

"Psychotic Break"

"Them Bones"

"Vilified"

"Afterglow"

"Atone"

"Off the Rails"

"Cut You In"

"My Song"

"I Want Blood"

"Had to Know"

"Down in a Hole"

"Angel Eyes"

"Hate to Feel"

"Would?"

"Brighten"

"Hold Your Tongue"

"Rooster"

Jerry Cantrell, 'I Want Blood' 2025 North American Tour

Feb. 1 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 2 - Portland, ME @ Aura

Feb. 4 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

Feb. 5 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Feb. 7 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore – Silver Spring

Feb. 8 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Xcite Center

Feb. 11 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Feb. 12 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Feb. 14 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Feb. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 16 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 18 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Feb. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb. 22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

Feb. 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Feb. 25 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Feb. 26 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

Feb. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 1 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

March 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

March 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

March 5 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

March 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory - Spokane

March 8 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

March 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre