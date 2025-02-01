Jerry Cantrell Launches 2025 ‘I Want Blood’ Tour: Video, Set List
Jerry Cantrell kicked off his 2025 I Want Blood tour in Niagara Falls Friday night with a 17-song set largely devoted to his solo career.
The Alice in Chains star is supporting his recent solo album of the same name, and played five I Want Blood songs during the show, including the singles "Vilified" and "Afterglow."
You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.
In addition to performing at least two songs from each of his previous three solo albums - 1998's Boggy Depot, 2002's Degradation Trip and 2021's Brighten - Cantrell also played five Alice in Chains songs including "Them Bones," "Would?" and a set-closing "Rooster." He performed "Hate to Feel," from 1992's Dirt, for the first time in over 30 years.
Watch Jerry Cantrell Perform 'Psychotic Break'
The I Want Blood tour continues Saturday night at Sayreville, New Jersey's Starland Ballroom and is currently scheduled to conclude on March 9 in Seattle. You can see the complete itinerary below.
Watch Jerry Cantrell Perform 'Down in a Hole'
Jerry Cantrell Jan 31, 2025 Niagara Falls Set List
"Psychotic Break"
"Them Bones"
"Vilified"
"Afterglow"
"Atone"
"Off the Rails"
"Cut You In"
"My Song"
"I Want Blood"
"Had to Know"
"Down in a Hole"
"Angel Eyes"
"Hate to Feel"
"Would?"
"Brighten"
"Hold Your Tongue"
"Rooster"
Jerry Cantrell, 'I Want Blood' 2025 North American Tour
Feb. 1 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Feb. 2 - Portland, ME @ Aura
Feb. 4 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
Feb. 5 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Feb. 7 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore – Silver Spring
Feb. 8 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Xcite Center
Feb. 11 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Feb. 12 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Feb. 14 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Feb. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Feb. 16 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Feb. 18 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Feb. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Feb. 22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn
Feb. 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Feb. 25 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
Feb. 26 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
Feb. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
March 1 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
March 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
March 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
March 5 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
March 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory - Spokane
March 8 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
March 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre