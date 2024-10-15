Jerry Cantrell Announces ‘I Want Blood’ 2025 North American Tour

Jerry Cantrell has announced 2025 North American tour dates in support of his new album, I Want Blood, which comes out on Friday.

The Alice in Chains founder will launch his solo trek on Jan. 31 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and wrap things up on March 9 in Seattle. Filter will provide support.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

READ MORE: Top 30 Grunge Albums

Jerry Cantrell Calls 'I Want Blood' a 'Motherf---er' of an Album

Cantrell has previewed I Want Blood with three singles so far: "Vilified," "Afterglow" and the title track. The album follows 2021's Brighten and features contributions from Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Mike Bordin of Faith No More and others.

"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherfucker," Cantrell said in a press release. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."

Cantrell told UCR that his heavy touring in support of Brighten lit a fire under him to work on a new solo album. "We did a bunch of touring, and so I was pretty energized," he said. "Only took me a few months, maybe, if that, to get into like, 'OK, I need to start doing some demos, man. I want to do this one more time.' And I didn't really intend for it to be the case. But, you know, life often gives you signs if you're doing the right thing."

Jerry Cantrell, 'I Want Blood' 2025 North American Tour

Jan. 31 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

Feb. 1 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 2 - Portland, ME @ Aura

Feb. 4 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

Feb. 5 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Feb. 7 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore – Silver Spring

Feb. 8 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Xcite Center

Feb. 11 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Feb. 12 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Feb. 14 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Feb. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 16 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 18 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Feb. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb. 22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

Feb. 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Feb. 25 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Feb. 26 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

Feb. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 1 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

March 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

March 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

March 5 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

March 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory - Spokane

March 8 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

March 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre