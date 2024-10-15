Jerry Cantrell Announces ‘I Want Blood’ 2025 North American Tour
Jerry Cantrell has announced 2025 North American tour dates in support of his new album, I Want Blood, which comes out on Friday.
The Alice in Chains founder will launch his solo trek on Jan. 31 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and wrap things up on March 9 in Seattle. Filter will provide support.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
READ MORE: Top 30 Grunge Albums
Jerry Cantrell Calls 'I Want Blood' a 'Motherf---er' of an Album
Cantrell has previewed I Want Blood with three singles so far: "Vilified," "Afterglow" and the title track. The album follows 2021's Brighten and features contributions from Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Mike Bordin of Faith No More and others.
"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherfucker," Cantrell said in a press release. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."
Cantrell told UCR that his heavy touring in support of Brighten lit a fire under him to work on a new solo album. "We did a bunch of touring, and so I was pretty energized," he said. "Only took me a few months, maybe, if that, to get into like, 'OK, I need to start doing some demos, man. I want to do this one more time.' And I didn't really intend for it to be the case. But, you know, life often gives you signs if you're doing the right thing."
Jerry Cantrell, 'I Want Blood' 2025 North American Tour
Jan. 31 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
Feb. 1 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Feb. 2 - Portland, ME @ Aura
Feb. 4 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
Feb. 5 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Feb. 7 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore – Silver Spring
Feb. 8 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Xcite Center
Feb. 11 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Feb. 12 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Feb. 14 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Feb. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Feb. 16 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Feb. 18 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Feb. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Feb. 22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn
Feb. 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Feb. 25 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
Feb. 26 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
Feb. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
March 1 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
March 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
March 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
March 5 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
March 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory - Spokane
March 8 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
March 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Rock's Best Backing Vocalists
Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli