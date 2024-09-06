Watch Jerry Cantrell’s New ‘Afterglow’ Video

Jerry Cantrell has released a video for his solo track “Afterglow.”

It appears on his upcoming solo album I Want Blood, set for launch on Oct. 18. The single follows the appearance of “Vilified” when the new LP was announced.

The Alice in Chains star worked with guests Robert Trujillo, Duff McKagan and Faith No More’s Mike Bordin – among others – to deliver I Want Blood, which comes after his 2021 solo outing Brighten.

The video can be seen below.

“The incredible Matt Mahurin and I created a moving piece of film to accompany the song,” said the Alice In Chains guitarist. “Check it out. If you want blood, you got it.”

Mahurin added: “Two of my all-time favorite videos I’ve directed are ‘No Excuses’ and ‘Angry Chair’ for Alice In Chains in the early 1990s. To be able to once again offer my visual work to Jerry’s ‘Afterglow’ some 30 years later was a blast. From opera aria to pop tune, everybody sees a movie playing in their mind’s eye when they listen to a song. Jerry inspired a welcome fever dream that I was grateful to lure out of my mind’s eye.”

Cantrell previously described I Want Blood as “a serious piece of work,” continuing: “It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”

Watch Jerry Cantrell's ‘Afterglow’ Video

Jerry Cantrell – 'I Want Blood' Track Listing

1. "Vilified"

2. "Off the Rails"

3. "Afterglow"

4. "I Want Blood"

5. "Echoes of Laughter"

6. "Throw Me a Line"

7. "Let It Lie"

8. "Held Your Tongue"

9. "It Comes"