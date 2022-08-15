Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 US Tour

Jeff Beck has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of 18, his new collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The trek begins on Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through Nov. 12 in Reno, Nev., with more shows to be announced later.

Beck will be joined by Ann Wilson on the first three dates and ZZ Top on the first six dates.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Beck and Depp were recently accused of stealing the lyrics to their new song "Sad Motherfuckin' Parade" from "Hobo Ben," an old toast — or form of Black folk poetry — delivered by the late Slim Wilson and preserved in Bruce Jackson's 1974 book Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me and a 1976 album of the same name.

A spokesperson for the 18 album team told UCR, "We are reviewing the inquiry relating to the song 'Sad Motherfuckin' Parade' on the 18 album by Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp. If appropriate, additional copyright credits will be added to all forms of the album."

Beck also recently contributed a solo to Ozzy Osbourne's "Patient Number 9," the title track and lead single off the Prince of Darkness' new album, which comes out on Sept. 9.

Jeff Beck Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

Sept. 23 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with ZZ Top / Ann Wilson)

Sept. 24 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with ZZ Top / Ann Wilson)

Sept. 25 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with ZZ Top / Ann Wilson)

Sept. 27 - Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater (with ZZ Top)

Sept. 29 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (with ZZ Top)

Sept. 30 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (with ZZ Top)

Oct. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Oct. 4 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 6 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 7 & 8 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Oct. 10 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Oct. 13 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

Oct. 14 & 15 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Oct. 17 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

Oct. 19 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 22 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

Oct. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Nov. 2 - Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino

Nov. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

Nov. 5 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

Nov. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 8 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

Nov. 9 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Nov. 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 12 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort