Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 US Tour
Jeff Beck has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of 18, his new collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The trek begins on Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through Nov. 12 in Reno, Nev., with more shows to be announced later.
Beck will be joined by Ann Wilson on the first three dates and ZZ Top on the first six dates.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
Beck and Depp were recently accused of stealing the lyrics to their new song "Sad Motherfuckin' Parade" from "Hobo Ben," an old toast — or form of Black folk poetry — delivered by the late Slim Wilson and preserved in Bruce Jackson's 1974 book Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me and a 1976 album of the same name.
A spokesperson for the 18 album team told UCR, "We are reviewing the inquiry relating to the song 'Sad Motherfuckin' Parade' on the 18 album by Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp. If appropriate, additional copyright credits will be added to all forms of the album."
Beck also recently contributed a solo to Ozzy Osbourne's "Patient Number 9," the title track and lead single off the Prince of Darkness' new album, which comes out on Sept. 9.
Jeff Beck Fall 2022 U.S. Tour
Sept. 23 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with ZZ Top / Ann Wilson)
Sept. 24 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with ZZ Top / Ann Wilson)
Sept. 25 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with ZZ Top / Ann Wilson)
Sept. 27 - Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater (with ZZ Top)
Sept. 29 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (with ZZ Top)
Sept. 30 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (with ZZ Top)
Oct. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Oct. 4 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Oct. 6 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct. 7 & 8 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
Oct. 10 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Oct. 13 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
Oct. 14 & 15 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Oct. 17 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
Oct. 19 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct. 22 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
Oct. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Nov. 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Nov. 2 - Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino
Nov. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater
Nov. 5 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks
Nov. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 8 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
Nov. 9 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
Nov. 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 12 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort