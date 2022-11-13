James Gang Rides Again at VetsAid 2022

Joe Walsh teamed up with his former James Gang cohorts Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters at his sixth annual VetsAid charity concert at Columbus, Ohio's Nationwide Arena.

The band ran through a set list that included classics like "Midnight Man" and "Tend My Garden," as well as deeper cuts like "Stop" and "Collage." You can view a set list down below.

Dave Grohl also appeared on the drum kit to help the band perform their set's closing song, "Funk #49." "A guy couldn't ask for a better friend," Walsh said as he introduced Grohl.

Walsh, Fox and Peters — who all performed on 1970's James Gang Rides Again — appeared midway through a lineup that spotlighted some of Ohio's finest rock royalty, including Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Walsh spent his formative years in Ohio, attending Kent State University and later joining the Cleveland-based James Gang, scoring a hit with Rides Again's "Funk #49."

"It all started in Ohio," Walsh said in a previous statement. "Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland and then the world. Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, the Breeders and Dave Grohl. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022."

VetsAid marks James Gang's third performance of 2022, following a pair of appearances at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in September. Grohl joined them onstage at both the London and Los Angeles concerts, which marked their first live performances since 2006.

Walsh founded VetsAid, the nonprofit organization and music festival, in 2017 to raise and disperse funds to veterans' groups across the United States. A VetsAid livestream is available to purchase on the Veeps website for $19.99, and buyers can re-watch for 48 hours after the event begins. Fans who wish to support the organization can also make donations at the VetsAid website.

James Gang, VetsAid 2022 Set List

1. "Stop"

2. "You're Gonna Need Me"

3. "Tend My Garden"

4. "Asshtonpark"

5. "Walk Away"

6. "Midnight Man"

7. "Collage"

8. "The Bomber"

9. "Funk #49"